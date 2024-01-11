The Rockies and Rodgers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.2 million contract Thursday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Rodgers had been in his second year of arbitration eligibility. The second baseman missed a large chunk of the 2023 season following shoulder surgery, but he finished strong and will be looking to build off that heading into the 2024 campaign.
