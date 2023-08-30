Rodgers (illness) will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Rodgers will draw back into the starting nine after missing the previous two contests with an illness. Harold Castro will head back to the bench to clear room at the keystone for Rodgers, who is hitting .218 with no home runs, 10 RBI and eight runs in 84 plate appearances since being activated from the injured list July 31.
