Rodgers was officially called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, and will start at second base and bat seventh versus the Phillies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

There was some though Rodgers was being called up due to Trevor Story (knee) exiting Wednesday's game, but Story is starting at shortstop Friday while Rodgers remains at second base. The 22-year-old -- the organization's top prospect -- had an impressive start to the season with the Isotopes, slashing .356/.421/.644 with nine home runs in 35 games.