Rodgers went 4-for-4 in Thursday's 13-0 loss to the Dodgers.

Rodgers accounted for over half of the Rockies' seven hits in the contest. This was his second four-hit effort of the season, and his sixth multi-hit game in his last 10. The infielder is up to a .273/.324/.425 slash line with nine home runs, 49 RBI, 46 runs scored, 22 doubles and two triples through 380 plate appearances. He continues to hold down a starting role at second base.

More News