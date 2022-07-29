Rodgers went 4-for-4 in Thursday's 13-0 loss to the Dodgers.
Rodgers accounted for over half of the Rockies' seven hits in the contest. This was his second four-hit effort of the season, and his sixth multi-hit game in his last 10. The infielder is up to a .273/.324/.425 slash line with nine home runs, 49 RBI, 46 runs scored, 22 doubles and two triples through 380 plate appearances. He continues to hold down a starting role at second base.
More News
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Homers, plates four in win•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Riding pine Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Tallies 42nd RBI•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Blasts three-run homer•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Posts three hits including homer•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Tallies two RBI•