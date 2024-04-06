Rodgers went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored Friday against the Rays.
Rodgers went just 3-for-25 in the Rockies' seaosn-opening road trip while striking out at a 28.0 percent clip. He fared better at hitter-friendly Coors Field on Friday, and his performance was highlighted by a double in the first inning. That marked Rodgers' second extra-base hit of the season, though he'll have the chance to add to that total in the remaining five games of the current homestand.
