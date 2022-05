Rodgers went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Nationals.

Rodgers recorded his 19th RBI of the season on an infield single in the eighth inning. The performance continued a strong stretch for Rodgers, as he's hit .344 with 18 RBI and 15 runs scored across 23 games in May. Since beginning the campaign in miserable fashion, Rodgers has raised his line to .250/.292/.347 in 153 plate appearances.