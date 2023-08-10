Rodgers (hamstring) isn't in the Rockies' lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Rodgers has been dealing with discomfort in his right hamstring lately, and it will cause him to miss his third consecutive start Thursday. Alan Trejo will fill in at the keystone and bat sixth.
