Rodgers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Garrett Hampson will step into the starting nine in place of Rodgers, who had been in the lineup in each of the Rockies' past seven games. In the last four of those games, Rodgers started at shortstop, and he should remain the primary option at that position while Trevor Story (elbow) is on the shelf. The early returns from Rodgers haven't been overly impressive since he was activated from the injured list May 21; over his first 34 plate appearances with Colorado, Rodgers is slashing .167/.265/.167.