Rodgers went 3-for-5 with a walk, three home runs, four RBI and four runs scored in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

Rodgers tallied a double, a walk and a run scored in the first game of the doubleheader, but he saved his heroics for the night contest. He went yard in the second and fifth frames prior to delivering a walk-off homer in the 10th inning. Rodgers has quietly collected at least one hit in 24 of his last 26 starts dating back to May 1, picking up 22 RBI and 21 runs scored in that span. Though he had a dreadful start to the season, Rodgers has rebounded to bring his line to .266/.321/.422 with five home runs across 168 plate appearances.