Suter (2-0) earned the win in Wednesday's 11-6 win over the Reds. He allowed one walk over one scoreless inning.

Suter has been excellent for the Rockies this season. The veteran left-hander has allowed just one run in his last 17.1 innings (12 appearances), lowering his ERA to 0.98 with a 0.98 WHIP 26:10 K:BB. While Suter hasn't received a save opportunity this year, he could eventually work his way into the ninth-inning picture if Pierce Johnson or Daniel Bard struggle.