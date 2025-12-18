The Rockies signed Sullivan to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Sullivan spent nearly all of the 2025 season at the Triple-A level between the Padres and Pirates organization, slashing only .207/.264/.325 in 75 contests. A career .204/.250/.291 hitter over parts of three big-league seasons, Sullivan will turn 32 in February and is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Albuquerque.