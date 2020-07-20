Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich said Friday that Mundell informed the organization that he will retire from professional baseball, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies placed Mundell on the restricted list the same day, which officially removed him from the 40-man roster. If Mundell elects to unretire at some point, the Rockies would maintain his rights. The 26-year-old had yet to make his MLB debut but earned an invitation to summer camp after slashing .333/.399/.521 over 435 plate appearances at Triple-A Albuquerque in 2019.