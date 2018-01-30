Mundell has been invited to the Rockies' major-league camp this spring.

Mundell continued to make strides in 2017, earning a mid-season promotion to Double-A Hartford after hitting .299/.379/.504 with 12 homers in 67 games for High-A Lancaster. Despite the tougher competition, Mundell was able to hit .302/.394/.424 in 52 games for the Yard Goats. The soon-to-be 24-year-old will likely open the season in the upper-minors, though he could see the majors at some point in 2018 if he continues to impress with his bat.