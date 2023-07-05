Anderson (0-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk over four innings against Houston. He struck out three.

Anderson's struggles continued Wednesday as the right-hander allowed three home runs, two of which came off the bat of Yainer Diaz. The right-hander was unable to make it through five innings for the fifth consecutive start, taking his third straight loss over his last three decisions. Anderson has now allowed at least five runs in each of his last four appearances, raising his ERA to 6.89 on the season.