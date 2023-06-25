Anderson (0-2) allowed nine runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Angels.

Anderson gave up two runs through the first two innings, but he was responsible for seven of the 13 runs the Angels put up in the third. At one point, he gave up home runs on three straight pitches. After allowing just three runs over 20.2 innings in May, Anderson has unraveled in June. His ERA is now at 5.79 with a 1.45 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB through 42 innings between the Rockies and the Rays this season. With few better healthy options available, Colorado may have to let Anderson work through his slump. It's not going to get any easier if he makes his projected start at home versus the Dodgers next week.