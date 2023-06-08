Anderson did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings against the Giants. He struck out seven.

It's the first time through five starts that Anderson has allowed more than two runs, though he did set a season high with seven strikeouts. The veteran right-hander has been solid since he was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay, pitching to a 2.67 ERA with a 1.07 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB. However, a .222 BABIP against compared to an expected batting average of .273 indicates that Anderson is likely due for some regression.