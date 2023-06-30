Anderson (0-3) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 3.2 innings to take the loss Thursday versus the Dodgers.

There's just one positive to take from this outing -- Anderson didn't give up a home run. This was the first time he's kept the ball in the yard since May 22. The results are getting downright ugly for the veteran right-hander, as he's covered just 9.1 innings while allowing 22 runs over his last three starts. He's now at a 6.50 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 34:16 K:BB through 45.2 innings between the Rockies and the Rays this season. He's tentatively lined up for a challenging road start in Houston next week.