Flexen (1-5) allowed three runs on 10 hits and struck out two without walking a batter over five innings, earning the win Friday over the Cardinals.

Flexen gave up solo home runs to Nolan Arenado and Nolan Gorman, but he was able to work himself out of some other jams in his first win of the season. The right-hander has been tagged for four homers over 8.2 innings in his two starts with the Rockies, but he displayed better control Friday. Flexen is now at a 7.82 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 35:25 K:BB through 50.2 innings this season. He's tentatively lined up for a road start in Milwaukee next week.