Flexen (1-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on four hits and two walks over 2.1 innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out three.

Arizona exploded for five runs in the third inning after Flexen hit a pair of batters before issuing back-to-back walks. The 29-year-old right-hander has allowed 10 runs in his last two starts (eight innings). Flexen's ERA is up to 7.36 with a 1.74 WHIP and 60:32 K:BB across 80.2 innings between the Rockies and Mariners this season. He's tentatively lined up for a home matchup with the Cubs in his next outing.