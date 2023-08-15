Flexen allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six batters over six innings in a no-decision against Arizona on Monday.

Though Flexen gave up four runs and departed in line for the loss, this was arguably his best performance in a Colorado uniform, as he completed six innings for the first time and tallied a season-high six punchouts. The right-hander yielded a run in each of the first two innings but settled down after that until Christian Walker hit a two-run homer off him in the sixth. Flexen had given up two long balls in each of his first three games with the Rockies, so even surrendering just one home run was an improvement. An eighth-inning Colorado comeback took the veteran hurler off the hook for the loss, but there's still little reason to roster him in all but the deepest of fantasy leagues given his 7.74 ERA and 6.6 K/9 on the campaign.