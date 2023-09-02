Flexen pitched 5.2 innings, surrendering four runs on seven hits and a walk in Friday's 13-9 loss to the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Flexen struggled to keep the ball in the yard Friday, allowing three homers, most notably a two-run shot by Danny Jansen with one out in the top of the sixth inning. The right-hander nearly reached six innings on the mound for the third time in four games, but he fell one out short. Since the beginning of August, Flexen has posted a 5.23 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 24 strikeouts over 32.2 innings in six starts,