Flexen is scheduled to start Friday's series opener with the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Despite walking six batters and giving up four hits -- including two home runs -- while failing to escape the fourth inning in his first start with Colorado last week against Oakland, the veteran right-hander will get another turn through the rotation. Even though the Rockies aren't teeming with appealing alternatives in the rotation, Flexen may still have a short leash with the big club if he fails to show any notable improvement this weekend. He'll at least have the benefit of pitching in a more pitcher-friendly venue in St. Louis after his Rockies debut came at Coors Field.