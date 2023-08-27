Flexen (1-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk over five innings against the Orioles. He struck out seven.

Flexen held the Orioles scoreless until the fifth inning, where a throwing error by Elias Diaz advanced Austin Hays into scoring position and ultimately across the plate. Overall, it was a strong performance for Flexen, who didn't allow a single extra-base hit and set a season high in strikeouts. After giving up 12 earned runs over his last three starts, Flexen has given up three across his most recent pair of starts. He's tentatively lined up to make his next start at Coors Field against the Blue Jays.