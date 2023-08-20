Flexen allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and struck out five without walking a batter over six innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Sunday.

This was just the third time all year Flexen's gone six innings in an appearance, and it was also his first quality start. Despite the solid outing, he came away with a third straight no-decision after the Rockies' bullpen imploded in the eighth inning. Flexen is now at a 7.18 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 50:28 K:BB with 19 home runs allowed over 67.2 innings between the Rockies and the Mariners this year. The right-hander is projected to make his next start on the road in Baltimore.