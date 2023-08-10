Flexen did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings against the Brewers. He struck out four.

Flexen looked good early, striking out two of the first three batters he faced before hurling three scoreless innings. However, he really began to struggle with his command in the fourth, allowing three runs on three hits while needing 30 pitches to get out of the inning. The right-hander then surrendered back-to-back home runs with two outs in the fifth before being relieved by Daniel Bard to open the next frame. Flexen has now allowed five runs in two of his last three starts since joining the Rockies and has surrendered two long balls in three straight.