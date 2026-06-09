Rockies' Cole Carrigg: Called up to majors

The Rockies selected Carrigg's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Carrigg earned his first big-league promotion after slashing .338/.414/.529 with six home runs, 30 stolen bases and a 27:39 BB:K over 57 games with Albuquerque. Those numbers are inflated by his home park and the friendly offensive environment of the Pacific Coast League, but Carrigg has real fantasy upside with some pop and plenty of speed. The 24-year-old is worthy of being picked up in fantasy leagues in hopes that the Rockies put him in the lineup regularly.