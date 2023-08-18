Tucker cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.
Tucker is no longer on the Rockies' 40-man roster but will remain in the organization. The 27-year-old utility player went 3-for-7 at the plate during his brief time in Colorado.
