Hudson is competing for a rotation spot with Ryan Feltner, Peter Lambert, Ty Blach and Noah Davis this spring, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies signed Hudson to a one-year, $1.5 million contract this offseason. He's worked primarily as a starter throughout his career, though did pitch out of the bullpen with the Cardinals to close the 2023 campaign. Hudson has struggled significantly the last two seasons, posting a 1.45 and 1.50 WHIP, respectively. He made his spring debut Thursday and allowed a hit and two walks across a scoreless inning.