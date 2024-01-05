Hudson signed a one-year contract with the Rockies on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Hudson was non-tendered by the Cardinals earlier in the offseason after putting up a 4.64 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with a 123:95 K:BB across the past two seasons. Signing with the Rockies should ensure Hudson remains part of a major-league rotation, but having to pitch his home games at Coors Field likely won't help his subpar statline.