Rockies' Edouard Julien: On bench against lefty

Julien is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

The left-handed-hitting Julien will retreat to the bench with southpaw Jeffrey Springs toeing the rubber for the Athletics. Julien has been included in the lineup for every matchup with a right-handed starter so far in June and is slashing .333/.419/.407 so far this month, but it's unclear if he'll be able to hold down a strong-side platoon role after Colorado reinstated Tyler Freeman (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Sunday.