Julien is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Right-hander Huascar Brazoban is opening the game for the Mets, but the left-handed-hitting Julien will hit the bench to begin Monday's contest since New York will be using a lefty (David Peterson) in bulk relief. With Julien taking a seat, Tyler Freeman will occupy the designated-hitter spot and Willi Castro will start at second bas.