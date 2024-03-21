The Rockies optioned Justice to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

Justice was in the race to win a spot in Colorado's Opening Day bullpen, but he will instead begin the year in the minors after giving up five earned runs in eight spring innings. Justice was quickly promoted through the Rockies' farm system and into the majors last season after starting the year in High-A ball. His performance steadily declined as he advanced to higher levels, so a demotion to Triple-A could allow Justice to get his feet back underneath him.