Tovar was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.
He is not in Thursday's lineup, but he could be available off the bench. Tovar should play pretty regularly, as the Rockies view him as the shortstop of the future. He hit .316/.384/.537 with 14 home runs and 17 steals in 71 games between Double-A and Triple-A.
