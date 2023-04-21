Tovar went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Thursday against the Phillies.
Tovar turned in his fifth hitless performance in his last seven games, and he's also struck out multiple times in three of those contests. He's only been out of the lineup twice in 20 matchups this season, so the Rockies are giving him time to work through his struggles at the plate. Particularly given Tovar's lack of experience in the upper minors, it's not overly surprising that he's had to make a significant adjustment to major-league pitching. Even so, he'll have to improve on his .180/.242/.246 line to maintain an everyday role for the rest of the campaign.
