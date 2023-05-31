Tovar went 3-for-4 with two doubles in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Tovar had himself a excellent night at the plate but didn't have much to show for it, as each one of his hits came with nobody on base. The 21-year-old now has four doubles over his last three games and is now tied for the fifth-most doubles in the National League with 15. He's tallied at least one base knock in 10 of his last 11 games, but even after his recent hot stretch, Tovar is slashing just .244/.288/.389 with three homers, 22 RBI, 25 runs and a 9:54 BB:K over 191 plate appearances.