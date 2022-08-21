Tovar (hip/groin) will head to Arizona on Sunday to begin a rehab assignment, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

The talented shortstop has not played since June 29 due to a hip/groin injury. According to Allentuck, Tovar will complete his rehab assignment and will then be moved up to Triple-A Albuquerque for the final games of the season. The 21-year-old hit .318/.386/.545 with 13 home runs and 17 steals in 66 games at Double-A.