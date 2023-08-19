Tovar went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Friday's victory over the White Sox.
Tovar got the Rockies' big night started with a two-run shot in the first inning. He's knocked four homers in his last 11 games, going 16-for-44 (.363) during that span. The 22-year-old shortstop improved his season slash line to .264/.300/.439 with 44 extra-base hits and 61 runs scored over 115 games.
