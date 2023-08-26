Tovar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 loss against the Orioles.

Tovar's home run came with one out in the fifth and gave the Rockies a 4-2 lead. The homer was his 15th of the season to go along with 59 RBI, 64 runs scored and seven steals. Tovar does strike out over six times more than he walks (129:21) which has led to an on-base percentage that's currently hovering at .298. However, his .261 average is solid and he maintains a consistent role in the top two of the Rockies' batting order.