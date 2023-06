Tovar went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBI in Thursday's 8-3 loss to Atlanta.

Tovar cut the Rockies' deficit to 5-2 in the fourth inning with a 424-foot shot off AJ Smith-Shawver. In 14 games since the start of June, the 21-year-old Tovar is now batting .286 (16-for-56) with three homers and a .811 OPS. His slash line is up to 251/.289/.414 with six homers, 32 runs scored, 30 RBI and three stolen bases through 253 plate appearances in his rookie campaign.