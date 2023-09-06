Tovar went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

While he got on base at a .301 clip in August, Tovar managed just three stolen bases over 26 games last month. After logging two thefts Tuesday, he could be more productive on the basepaths in September. The rookie shortstop has held his own in his first full season with a .256/.290/.422 slash line, 15 home runs, 10 steals, 64 RBI, 68 runs scored, 31 doubles and three triples through 130 contests overall.