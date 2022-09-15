Tovar (hip/groin) concluded his rehab assignment and was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Tovar was on the injured list since July due to hip and groin issues, but he was on a rehab assignment over the last several weeks. He slashed .314/.383/.542 with 13 home runs, 47 RBI, 39 runs and 17 stolen bases over 66 games at Double-A Hartford to begin the season and will get to test himself against Triple-A competition to close out the year.