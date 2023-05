Tovar went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Diamondbacks.

Tovar delivered a two-RBI double in the second inning and now has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 starts. He's hitting .324 in that span, and just as impressive, has struck out only 18.9 percent of the time. His .233/.278/.369 season slash line still leaves plenty to be desired, but Tovar continues to show signs of improvement at the plate.