Tovar went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Aided by Coors Field, Tovar has had a nice start to Colorado's current homestand, as he has collected six hits across 23 at-bats while tallying three doubles and four RBI. He's also been on a nice power surge overall, racking up five homers and six doubles across hisl last 33 games. Despite some of his strong numbers of late, Tovar still has plenty of holes in his skill profile, as illustrated by his .309 wOBA and 78 wRC+ across 509 plate appearances on the season.