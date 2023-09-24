Tovar went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored Saturday against the Cubs.

Tovar has recorded at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games, a stretch that began with the benefit of his home park but has continued since the Rockies began a road trip Monday. In those 10 games, he has tallied five multi-hit performances and has also racked up nine RBI and six runs scored. Tovar has had an inconsistent rookie season, but he'll end up with double-digit home runs and stolen bases while also topping 70 RBI and runs scored.