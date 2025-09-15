Tovar went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Padres.

Tovar entered Sunday's game hitless in his last six starts -- all of which came on the road -- also striking out 12 times across 19 at-bats in that span. He ended that stretch with a single in the sixth inning and then delivered an RBI double one frame later. Tovar is still hitting .250 since Sept. 1 and now has three RBI and five runs scored with a stolen base in that 13-game span.