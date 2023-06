Tovar was removed from Sunday's game against Atlanta in order to be with his wife after she went into labor, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Tovar went 1-for-3 with a strikeout before he was replaced in the field for the bottom of the fifth inning. Assuming the 21-year-old moves to the paternity list Monday, he should be back with the Rockies ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Angels.