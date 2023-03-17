Tovar is expected to serve as the Rockies' everyday shortstop in 2023, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Tovar was promoted aggressively in 2022 and earned 35 plate appearances in the majors to close the season. His surface stats weren't good in that span, and Tovar also hasn't had a particularly compelling performance this spring by collecting only seven hits -- two for extra bases -- across 31 at-bats. Nevertheless, the Rockies appear committed to giving their top prospect time to learn on the job, and he should be in line for plenty of plate appearances as a result.