Tovar is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Tovar secured the Rockies' everyday shortstop job coming out of spring training and started in all four games of the team's season-opening series in San Diego, going 2-for-15 with no walks and six strikeouts in those contests. Despite Tovar's underwhelming series against the Padres, he should still have a decent amount of leash in a regular role. Alan Trejo will spell Tovar in Monday's contest, however.