Tovar went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to Washington.

Tovar was stuck in a small 1-for-18 slump over his previous five games before Friday's strong performance. He put the Rockies on the board with a solo shot in the third inning, giving him 12 this year and four in his last 13 contests. Tovar is now slashing .285/.312/.487 with 37 extra-base hits and 40 runs scored through 75 games this season.