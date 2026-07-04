Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Goes deep in rout

Tovar went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 15-3 win over the Giants.

Tovar launched a two-run shot in the second inning before adding a sacrifice fly in the eighth. It marked the third time this season the 24-year-old has tallied three hits in a game, and he's now recorded four extra-base hits and six RBI over his past 10 contests. For the year, he's slashing .212/.254/.340 with seven homers, 30 RBI, 29 runs scored and five steals across 311 plate appearances.