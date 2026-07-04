Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Goes deep in rout

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Tovar went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 15-3 win over the Giants.

Tovar launched a two-run shot in the second inning before adding a sacrifice fly in the eighth. It marked the third time this season the 24-year-old has tallied three hits in a game, and he's now recorded four extra-base hits and six RBI over his past 10 contests. For the year, he's slashing .212/.254/.340 with seven homers, 30 RBI, 29 runs scored and five steals across 311 plate appearances.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!